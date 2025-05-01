Rajnath speaks to US Defence Secretary Hegseth amid tensions with Pak

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, official sources said.

It is learnt that the Pahalgam terror attack figured in the phone conversation.

Some details of the Singh-Hegseth phone talks are likely to be officially released shortly.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.