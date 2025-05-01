National

Rajnath speaks to US Defence Secretary Hegseth amid tensions with Pak

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Rajnath Singh Pete Hegseth

Rajnath Singh (L); Pete Hegseth (R)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, official sources said.

It is learnt that the Pahalgam terror attack figured in the phone conversation.

Some details of the Singh-Hegseth phone talks are likely to be officially released shortly.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

USA India-Pakistan war Pakistan Pahalgam terror attack Pahalgam US Defence Secretary Rajnath Singh