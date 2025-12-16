Rajnath suggests ways to strengthen defence land-related litigation handling capacity

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Highlighting that defence land-related litigation consumes time as well as resources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday laid emphasis on strengthening the litigation handling capacity, while exploring ways to make it more "intelligent and predictable".

In his address at an event held here to mark Defence Estates Day, he also He recommended creation of a "mechanism" where the timing of cases, current status, next hearing, performance of legal counsel, and financial risks are available in real-time and in one place.

The Defence Estates Department today manages the largest landholding of the government of India under the Ministry of Defence.

The event was held at Raksha Sampada Bhawan, Delhi Cantonment.

Singh, in his address, described the Defence Estates Organisation as a "shining example" of transparency, efficiency and accountability -- the administrative ethos needed to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

While he commended the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) for evolving with time and fulfilling the role of a ground-oriented organisation, Singh exhorted the organisation to stay even more prepared for future challenges by developing a sustainable culture of innovation and continuous improvement through a systematic approach.

To address both long-standing issues as well as new challenges, Singh offered a number of suggestions, including the introduction of 'Annual Challenge Statements' every year.

"For issues such as old cases of rent recovery, disputes related to leasing compliance, we can invite experienced officers and young officers with fresh perspectives, and experts to suggest new solutions. This will not only lead to small improvements, but will ensure transformative change. It will allow the organisation to develop into a learning institution that is agile, future-ready, and solution-centered," he said.

On the issue of litigation related to defence land, which consumes time as well as resources, he stressed on strengthening litigation handling capacity, while exploring ways to make it more intelligent and predictable, the defence ministry said.

Singh recommended creation of a mechanism where the timing of cases, current status, next hearing, performance of legal counsel, and financial risks are available in real-time and in one place.

"This can make decision-making more effective. Better land records, robust documentation, early dispute resolution, and better coordination with civil authorities are steps that can move us from reactive litigation management to preventive land governance," he said.

On December 12, the Centre had informed the Parliament that out of around 18 lakh acres of defence land across the country, about 11,152 acres is under encroachment.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha had also said that about 8,113 acres of defence land is "under litigation" across the country.

In his address, the defence minister appreciated the initiatives of DGDE such as digital land records, use of satellite imagery and encroachment removal actions, while also making special mention of its efforts in the fields of environment conservation, education and skill development.

"Making cantonments green and clean, working on water conservation, and adopting a scientific approach to waste management shows that security and sustainability can go hand in hand.

"Today, students living in cantonments are excelling in artificial intelligence and robotics. This is essential because the world is today becoming technology-driven, and it is necessary that our children are connected with both tradition and technology," he said.

Singh said as cantonments are constantly being modernised, the DGDE has an opportunity to set a benchmark in citizen-centric urban governance.

"While signing every file, while making every decision, we should think whether it would strengthen the credibility of our institution. This approach will make our organisation, defence ecosystem, and in turn our nation even stronger. This is our collective responsibility," Singh said.

He also conferred the Raksha Mantri Awards for Excellence in Public Service 2025, recognising the outstanding achievements in the fields of defence land management and municipal administration by cantonment boards across the country.

Singh also dedicated three citizen-centric initiatives to cantonment residents. The first initiative was the extension of telemedicine services from Delhi Cantonment General Hospital to all 61 cantonment boards.

The second initiative involved the integration of the e-Chhawani module with the Accrual Based Accounting System (ABAS).

The third initiative is the integration of the Defence Estates Mapping Portal (DEMAP) with PM GatiShakti. DEMAP, a secure digital platform developed by DGDE, integrates advanced geographic information system technology with defence land records ('Raksha Bhoomi'), enabling transparent and efficient land management through an interactive, multi-layered digital mapping system, the ministry said.

