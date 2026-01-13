Rajnath to be chief guest at Veterans' Day celebrations in Delhi on Wednesday

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Ex-servicemen's rallies, establishment of grievance redressal counters and facilitation help desks by System for Pension Administration (Raksha) (SPARSH) will be part of Veterans' Day celebration to be held on Wednesday, officials said.

The main event will be held at Manekshaw Centre at Delhi Cantonment, which will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and see participation of veterans residing in Delhi-NCR, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

"The nation will observe the 10th Defence Forces Veterans' Day on January 14, paying tribute to the valour, sacrifices and dedicated service of the veterans who have served the nation with distinction," it said in a statement.

A series of events and outreach programmes will be organised across the country to mark the day, the officials said.

The day will be commemorated across the country at 34 Rajya Sainik Boards in various states and Union Territories (UTs) by 434 Zila Sainik Boards, it said.

These events will include veterans' rallies, establishment of grievance redressal counters and facilitation help desks by SPARSH, the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and the Record Offices of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force to help address concerns of veterans and their dependents, the ministry said.

Employment agencies, defence and government welfare organisations and banks will also set up stalls to provide information and assistance to veterans and their families.

The Defence Forces Veterans' Day is commemorated on January 14 every year to honour the legacy and yeoman service of Field Marshal K M Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, who retired on that day in 1953, the ministry said.

A towering figure in India's military history, Field Marshal Cariappa led the forces to victory in the 1947 war and laid the foundation for an enduring legacy of service, discipline and patriotism. The day reaffirms the nation's deep respect and gratitude towards its veterans and strengthens the bond among the serving personnel, veterans and citizens, it said. PTI KND KSS KSS