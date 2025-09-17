Rajnath to inaugurate conference on future of defence land management, cantonment administration

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate a two-day national conference here on Thursday that will focus on the evolving role of the Defence Estates Department in re-imagining land management, leveraging advanced digital tools and technologies, and strengthening governance frameworks and sustainability.

This conference marks a "significant step" in aligning defence land management with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed, digitally empowered, and future-ready Viksit Bharat by 2047, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The central theme of the event 'Manthan 2025' is 'Strategic Roadmap to Viksit Bharat @2047'.

Singh will inaugurate the conference organised by the Directorate General of Defence Estates in New Delhi on September 18.

The Defence Estates Department, which manages approximately 18 lakh acres of defence land across the country, plays a pivotal role in land governance, policy formulation, and sustainable land use for defence infrastructure, the ministry said in a statement.

"The conference will focus on the evolving role of the Defence Estates Department in re-imagining defence land management, leveraging advanced digital tools & technologies and strengthening governance frameworks & sustainability," it said.

Over the course of two days, the conference will witness a series of insightful sessions and lectures by senior government functionaries and domain experts on topics critical to the future of land management in the defence sector, it said.

The inaugural session will feature a special presentation highlighting the outstanding initiatives and achievements of the Defence Estates Department over the last year in the domain of defence land governance and a strategic roadmap to Viksit Bharat at 2047, the ministry said.

Day two engagements will include sessions by Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Manoj Joshi, Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Subir Malik, among other prominent thought leaders and experts, it said. PTI KND RHL