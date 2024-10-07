Rajnath to inaugurate memorial park in honour of soldiers killed in Sikkim flash floods

Gangtok, Oct 7 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will next week inaugurate a memorial park in Pakyong district in honour of around 24 soldiers, who died in the Sikkim flash floods a year ago, officials said on Monday.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited the newly-constructed ‘Prerna Sthal’ at Bardang, and spoke to senior army officials about the memorial, they said.

"The army's commitment to this admirable cause exemplifies the highest standards of service to the nation," Tamang said.

During his visit, the CM also carried out a thorough inspection of arrangements ahead of the defence minister’s visit.

The flash floods in the Teesta river basin wreaked havoc in the Himalayan state on October 4, 2023, killing at least 46 people. PTI KDK RBT