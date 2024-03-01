Rajnath to inaugurate new building of Naval War College in Goa

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a new building of the Naval War College in Goa on March 5. The modern edifice is named the "Chola", in commemoration of the maritime empire of the Chola dynasty.

Advertisment

The College of Naval Warfare was initially established at INS Karanja in 1988 to impart advanced professional military education to the middle and senior-level officers.

The college was rechristened as the Naval War College in 2010 and shifted to its current location in Goa in 2011.

With the vision of being the pre-eminent iconic institution for higher military education, the mission of the college is to prepare the officers of the armed forces for leadership at the strategic and operational levels.

The college also conducts a maritime security course, wherein military officers from India's maritime neighbourhood also participate and collaborate to foster an open, secure and inclusive Indian Ocean region.

"Defence Minister Singh will inaugurate the new state-of-the-art admin-cum-training building of the Naval War College at Goa on March 5," the Navy said in a statement. PTI MPB RC