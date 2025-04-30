Rajnath Singh to represent India at Russia's Victory Day parade

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will represent India at Russia's Victory Day parade on May 9 that will mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War, official sources said on Wednesday.

Russia invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand parade to be held in Moscow but India conveyed to Russia that Singh will attend it.

"An invitation was extended to the prime minister to attend the Victory Day Parade at Moscow. The Russian side was informed earlier that India would be represented by Defence Minister Singh," said a source.

Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's Victory Day parade.

Modi had travelled to Russia twice last year for an annual summit with President Vladimir Putin and to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

The Russian president is expected to visit India for the annual summit this year.