Rajnath to unveil portraits of Vajpayee, Madan Mohan Malaviya at Delhi Assembly on Jan 3

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil the portraits of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at the Delhi Assembly on Saturday.

A coffee table book titled "Bharat Mata", which presents Indian nationalism as expressed through painting, architecture and literature, will also be released at the event.

The publication is dedicated to the creative and artistic expression of India's national consciousness and commemorates 150 years of the composition of the National Song Vande Mataram.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta convened a high-level meeting with senior officers of various departments including the Delhi Police to discuss the event that will also be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

During the meeting, Gupta issued directions to ensure proper arrangements for the smooth conduct of the programme, with special emphasis on security, crowd management, traffic regulation, parking facilities, fire safety and medical preparedness.

Around 1,000 people are expected to attend the programme, and all concerned departments have been instructed to maintain close coordination to ensure a safe, orderly and dignified event.

Gupta said the installation of the portraits is a meaningful homage to two towering national figures whose lives were dedicated to the service of the nation and strengthening of democratic values. PTI SLB KSS KSS