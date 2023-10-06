Rajnath to visit France next week

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Paris next week, nearly three months after India and France announced a raft of defence cooperation projects including the joint development of jet and helicopter engines.

He is also likely to travel to Italy as part of the two-nation trip, people familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding the dates for the visit are being finalised.

In March, India and Italy elevated their ties to the level of strategic partnership and signed an MoU to expand defence cooperation.

The aim of the visit is to expand India's defence cooperation with the two countries, the people cited said.

India's defence and strategic ties with France have been on an upswing in the last few years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Paris in July during which the two sides announced a raft of ground-breaking defence cooperation projects including the joint development of jet and helicopter engines and construction of three Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy.

The two strategic partners also expressed commitment to cooperate in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries.

Ahead of Modi's visit to Paris, the defence ministry had approved a proposal to purchase 26 Rafale jets from France for the Indian Navy. It also cleared procurement of three French-designed Scorpene class submarines. PTI MPB ZMN