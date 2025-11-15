Rajnath, UP CM to unveil Veerangna Uda Devi Pasi statue in Lucknow on Sunday

Lucknow, Nov 15 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will unveil the statue of Veerangna Uda Devi Pasi here on Sunday, according to an official statement.

The statement said Veerangna Uda Devi Pasi, regarded as an epitome of bravery, sacrifice and self-denial, will be remembered on her martyrdom day on Sunday. A Swabhiman Samaroh will also be inaugurated during the event.

The programme will be held at Pasi Square in Sector 19, Vrindavan Colony, at 10 am on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with several public representatives, will also attend the event.

Veerangna Uda Devi Pasi, with her indomitable courage and valour, attained martyrdom after killing 36 British soldiers during the First War of Indian Independence in 1857. PTI CDN SMV HIG