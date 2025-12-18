Rajnath urges IAF commanders to draw lessons from Op Sindoor, stay ready to deal with challenges

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India's "high-impact, short-duration" operational capability was demonstrated by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor, while urging air force commanders to draw lessons from the decisive military action and stay prepared to deal with every future challenge.

In his address at the Air Force Commanders' Conclave here, Singh also underlined that "21st-century warfare is not just a war of weapons", but also a "war of ideas, technology and adaptability".

He praised the courage, speed and precision with which the Indian Air Force (IAF) destroyed terror camps during Operation Sindoor and effectively handled the "irresponsible reaction" from Pakistan after the Indian strikes, the defence ministry said.

India launched the military operation early on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan also launched offensives against India and all subsequent counter-offensives by New Delhi were carried out under Operation Sindoor.

"India's high-impact, short-duration operational capability was demonstrated by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor," Singh said, as he described the IAF as a technologically-advanced, operationally-agile, strategically-confident and future-oriented force, which safeguards national interests amid the constantly-evolving global order.

Underscoring the importance of thoroughly understanding the "enemy's offensive and defensive capabilities" to maintain a decisive advantage, the defence minister urged the commanders to draw lessons from Operation Sindoor and stay vigilant and ready to deal with every future challenge.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they arrived at an understanding on the evening of May 10.

Highlighting people's trust in the armed forces, especially the air-defence capability, Singh said, "Usually, when the enemy attacks, people hide. But when the Pakistani forces tried to target Indian installations, the people of India remained calm and continued with their daily routines. This is a proof of the trust of every Indian in our operational preparedness." The conclave was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and other senior IAF commanders.

Reflecting on the changing nature of warfare, Singh said the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Israel-Hamas war, the Balakot air strikes and Operation Sindoor have proved that air power has emerged as a decisive force in today's times.

Air power is not just a tactical asset, but a strategic instrument, and speed, surprise and the shock effect are its inherent characteristics, he asserted.

"Air power gives any leadership the capability to deliver a clear strategic message to the adversary that every step will be taken to uphold national interests. Through speed, reach and precision, air power has become an effective tool for aligning the nation's objectives with military means," Singh said.

Commending the performance of India's air-defence system and other equipment, effectively used during Operation Sindoor, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader reiterated the commitment of the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to further strengthening India's security apparatus.

Singh said "21st century warfare is not just a war of weapons. It is a war of ideas, technology and adaptability. Cyber warfare, Artificial intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellite-based surveillance and space-enabled capabilities are fundamentally changing the future of warfare".

"Precision-guided weapons, real-time intelligence and data-driven decision making are no longer optional, they have become basic requirements for success in modern conflicts. Those nations which master the trinity of technology, strategic vision and adaptability will move towards global leadership," he added.

The defence minister exuded confidence that Sudarshan Chakra, which was announced by Modi during his Independence-Day speech this year, will play a crucial role in protecting national assets in the coming times.

He said the development of indigenous jet engines has become a national mission and the government is fully committed to achieving this objective.

Singh said as on November 2025, of the 565 challenges given under iDEX, a total of 672 winners have emerged, including 96 from the 77 challenges related to the IAF.

Describing the operation as a shining example of tri-service synergy, Singh underlined the importance of jointness in today's rapidly-changing times.

"Jointness among the three services is crucial as it would further strengthen our security system and enable us to deal with our adversaries even more effectively," he said. Singh also lauded the IAF for its humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief efforts, both domestically and internationally.

"Whether at home or abroad, the IAF has consistently provided critical support during natural calamities. Many of the missions were executed in extremely challenging situations which has increased the trust of the people in our air warriors," he said.

After his arrival at the conclave, Singh was briefed on the IAF's operational preparedness.

The conclave provides a strategic platform for the IAF leadership to deliberate on operational priorities, address emerging challenges and advance "Aatmanirbharta" (self-reliance) in defence capabilities, steering the force towards excellence, the defence ministry said. PTI KND RC