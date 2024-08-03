Rajnath urges people to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged citizens to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with the same zeal and enthusiasm as in the last two years to mark the Independence Day.

He said this in a post on X and also shared a video.

"On the call of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi < > people from all over India have been participating in the #HarGharTiranga < > campaign with great zeal and enthusiasm on the occasion of Independence Day for the last two years," he said.

"This time also you should hoist the national flag, the symbol of India's pride and honour, in your homes from August 9 to August 15 with great respect. All of you are also requested to hoist the 'tricolour' at your homes and also take a selfie and upload it on the www. harghartiranga.com < > website. Along with participating in this campaign yourself, inspire others to join it as well," the minister wrote on the social media platform.

India will mark its 78th Independence Day on August 15.