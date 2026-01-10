Rajnath urges youths to embrace multidisciplinary learning

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Youths are the main drivers of India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

The defence minister called upon the youths to embrace multidisciplinary learning to stay abreast with the rapid technological advancements, especially in fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and space research.

Singh made the remarks during an interaction with 78 youths from Uttar Pradesh, who are participating in the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' in the national capital.

“The learning process never ends. You should learn from the latest practices, from your own mistakes, and most importantly, from the experiences of others. Dream big, but never let it become a burden,” he said.

Describing challenges as not an exception to life but its natural part, Singh emphasised that testing times reveal a person's true inner self and character.

“It's easy to remain composed when things are moving as planned. But criticism and failure are what test a person's mettle, ultimately determining the future direction.

“However, not being afraid doesn't mean taking problems lightly; it means we should face them with courage, wisdom and self-confidence,” Singh said.

The defence minister also urged the youths not to view a challenge as a burden, but rather as an opportunity, which recognises and enhances one's capabilities.

“Easy paths often make us weak, while difficult paths make us strong, resilient and capable. Complaining doesn't solve a problem; finding a solution does,” he said.

Self-confidence is the key, which isn't achieved from ego, but from hard work and integrity, he told the group.

“One should also always remain humble, as your achievements are not just yours alone but are a contribution of family, teachers and friends. Humility keeps you grounded,” Singh said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials were present at the event. PTI MPB ARI