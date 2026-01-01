Rajnath visits Bangladesh High Commission, signs condolence for Khaleda Zia

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited the Bangladesh High Commission here and expressed his condolence on the demise of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia.

Sharing a photo of his visit on X, Singh said, "Went to the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi. Signed the Condolence Book expressing our profound sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of Bangladesh." Zia, the longtime chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), died early Tuesday in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

The first woman prime minister of Bangladesh and the second in the Muslim world after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto, Zia dominated the country's politics for decades. PTI KND ARI