Rajnath visits Gujarat earthquake memorial museum, says it is source of pride for country

Bhuj, May 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid tribute to victims of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake at Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum here and said it reflected the strong willpower of the people of Kutch and Gujarat and is a source of pride for the country.

Located atop Bhujia Hill near Bhuj, the memorial spans 170 acres on the historically significant Bhujiyo Dungar. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28, 2022, the project pays homage to the almost 13,000 victims of the devastating Gujarat earthquake of 2001.

Singh arrived at the Bhuj Air Force station this morning to review the overall security situation, and later visited the earthquake memorial museum, according to an official release.

During his visit to the museum, Singh viewed various artefacts, images, art, and virtual simulations on display there and was impressed by charts and models of historical Harappan settlements and scientific information related to earthquakes, it said.

"After his visit, Singh said Smritivan Museum, which was shaped with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay tribute to the earthquake victims, has become a pride not only for the country but also for the world," stated the release.

Singh urged every countryman to visit Smritivan Museum, which he said reflected the strong willpower of the people of Kutch and Gujarat and is a source of pride for the country.

The Defence Minister praised the people of Kutch and the all-round development of the district undertaken after the 2001 earthquake with the vision of the Prime Minister, the release added.

"The Defence Minister praised the patience and courage of the people of Kutch after learning about the human stories of patience, unwavering courage, and the memoirs of those who survived the earthquake disaster," stated the release.

During this visit, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Kutch MP Vinod Chavda, local MLAs and officials of the district administration, among others, were present. PTI COR KA BNM