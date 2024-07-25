Rajnath visits Vietnam embassy, pays tributes to ex-president Nguyen Phu Trong

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid rich tributes to Vietnam's influential leader Nguyen Phu Trong whose death last week marked the end of an era in the Southeast Asian nation's political sphere in the last few decades.

Singh visited the Vietnam embassy in the national capital and condoled Trong's demise on behalf of the government and people of India.

The defence minister extended condolences to Ambassador Extraordinary of Vietnam Nguyen Thanh Hai.

In a post on X, Singh said India stands with the bereaved family, the people and leadership of Vietnam in this hour of grief.

"Singh visited the Vietnam Embassy to pay tribute on behalf of the Government and the people of India, to General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, who passed away recently," an official statement said.

Singh recalled the contributions of Trong towards strengthening India-Vietnam relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Trong died last Friday following a period of illness. He was 80.