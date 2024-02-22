Rajnath wishes to see Modi as PM for fourth consecutive term

Baripada (Odisha), Feb 22 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He articulated his desire to see Narendra Modi elected as PM for a fourth consecutive term while addressing a workers' meeting encompassing four Lok Sabha constituencies Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, and Bhadrak.

"I can say with confidence that Modi will return as prime minister for the third time. I sincerely hope that with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Modi will return as PM for the fourth time," Singh said.

Singh's remarks underscored his belief in Modi's leadership and the achievements of the NDA government.

He highlighted Modi's efforts in enhancing India's global standing, noting the increased recognition the country receives on the international stage.

Singh also pointed out India's economic progress, citing its ascent to the fifth position globally and emphasising the government's initiatives to alleviate poverty.

In his address, Singh wooed tribal voters by acknowledging the tribal-dominated nature of Mayurbhanj and highlighting the fact that it is the home of President Droupadi Murmu.

He criticised the Congress for failing to support her during the presidential election, suggesting they should have risen above party politics.

Singh praised Modi's initiatives aimed at empowering women, such as the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and legislative assemblies.

The Defence Minister also mentioned the inauguration of the Ram Temple, noting that the Opposition had often criticsed the BJP over this issue but were silenced when Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the temple on January 22.

In conclusion, Singh appealed to the people to support the BJP's efforts in forming a "double-engine" government in Odisha, signaling the party's ambitions for electoral success in the state. PTI COR AAM BBM AAM MNB