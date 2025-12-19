Rajoana questions Akal Takht jathedar's move of writing to Sikh MPs over renaming of 'Veer Bal Diwas'

Patiala, Dec 19 (PTI) Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict, has written a strongly worded letter to the officiating jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, objecting to his recent move of writing to Sikh MPs regarding renaming of 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

Rajoana is a death row convict in the assassination of the then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995. He is lodged in Patiala central jail.

In his handwritten letter, Rajoana questioned the move of writing to MPs, particularly those belonging to the Congress, seeking their intervention on the issue.

The jathedar, a few days ago, had written to Sikh Members of Parliament in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, urging them to ask the Centre to change the name of the martyrdom day of younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh from 'Veer Bal Diwas' to 'Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas.' December 26 is observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

The letter was addressed to Lok Sabha MP from Fatehgarh Sahib Dr Amar Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur, Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib Malwinder Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh and Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur Gurmeet Singh.

Rajoana in his letter asserted that the Akal Takht symbolises the sovereignty, authority and collective conscience of the 'Khalsa Panth' and should not appear dependent on political figures for asserting Sikh religious positions.