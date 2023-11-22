Rajouri encounter: Two Army officers and a soldier martyred

New Delhi: Two Indian Army officers of Captain rank and a soldier lost their lives in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials reported.

The fierce gunfight unfolded as two terrorists found themselves trapped at the encounter site. The clash erupted during a cordon-and-search operation in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal, initiated by joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Security forces, facing a challenging situation, intensified the cordon with additional reinforcements swiftly deployed to prevent any escape attempts by the terrorists. Rajouri and Poonch, once peaceful, have witnessed an upsurge in militancy, marked by several encounters leading to the loss of both militants and security personnel in recent years.

As the encounter continued, it was revealed that two terrorists were believed to be trapped in the forested area. The ongoing cordon persisted, with troops reinforcing to cover a wider expanse of the jungle.

In a separate incident, Excelsior newspaper reported on November 21, searches were launched in parts of Kalakote after two suspects reportedly entered the house of a late religious leader, seeking food. However, their identity as militants remained unconfirmed, prompting continued searches by police, Army, and paramilitary forces in various areas of Kalakote.

Intermittent search Operations are extended to other areas of the border district, and parts of Pir Panjal are regularly combed by the troops to eliminate any potential militant presence.

The Pir Panjal Forest has posed a consistent challenge for security forces, providing terrorists with cover to conceal their positions.

Maintaining strict surveillance along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, the Army aims to thwart any infiltration attempts by militants before the onset of winter.

Concerns have been raised about the possibility of Pakistan-based militant commanders pushing insurgents through the Line of Control in the coming winter months. The Army remains on high alert, emphasizing the need for vigilant monitoring to counter potential threats.