Rajput outfit demonstrates against SP MP’s remarks on Rana Sanga

Bhopal, Mar 25 (PTI) A Rajput outfit on Tuesday condemned Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's remarks on legendary Mewar King Rana Sanga by protesting outside the party office in Bhopal.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on March 21, Suman had called Rana Sanga a “traitor” and said Hindus are his descendants.

On Tuesday, Rajput Mahapanchayat activists burnt effigies of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Ramji Lal Suman outside the Samajwadi Party office in the Tulsi Nagar area.

Mahapanchayat and SP activists were engaged in heated arguments over putting up a poster on Rana Sanga's history before police separated them.

Mahapanchayat national general secretary Abhay Parmar told PTI that they burnt the effigies of Akhilesh Yadav and Ramji Lal Suman.

"We also put up a poster about battles won by Rana Sanga and his valour," he said.

Samajwadi Party's national spokesman Yash Bharatiya alleged that the protesters threatened to burn the party office if a banner put up them was removed.

He alleged protesters are shielded by the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

"We had submitted a memorandum to the Bhopal police commissioner on Monday. It seems demonstrators are protected by the government," he said. PTI ADU NSK