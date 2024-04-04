Rajput woman leader launches hunger strike seeking Rupala's removal as BJP's LS poll candidate

Ahmedabad, Apr 4 (PTI) A Rajput woman leader has launched an indefinite hunger strike in Gujarat to put pressure on the ruling BJP to remove Union minister Parshottam Rupala as the party's Rajkot Lok Sabha seat candidate, days after his alleged offensive remarks about the Kshatriya community sparked a row.
The Rajput woman leader, Padminiba Vala, who began her indefinite fast on Wednesday at a trust premises owned by the community, claimed that Rajput women would even do 'jauhar' (self-immolation) if Rupala is not replaced by the BJP as the poll candidate.
"I started my hunger strike on Wednesday and today is the second day. I will not consume food until Rupala is removed (as a BJP candidate from Rajkot). The Rajput community will not settle for anything less than that. If he is not removed despite our requests, Rajput women will do 'jauhar' in large numbers if needed at the BJP offices," Vala told reporters in Rajkot.
Meanwhile, talking to media persons here on Thursday, Rupala said all the communities, including Rajputs (Kshatriyas), support him. He landed at the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday morning after attending a cabinet meeting at Delhi.
"All the communities, be it Patidars or Rajputs, are in my support. Many Kshatriya leaders have already extended their support to me. I don't want to create a new controversy by taking their name," he said.
When asked if this was becoming a 'Patidar vs Rajput' issue, Rupala said people should refrain from doing such things.
"And I also urge the media to not address the issue in that manner," he said.
On Wednesday, a crucial meeting between the ruling BJP and Rajput community leaders was held to discuss the issue. However, it remained inconclusive as the community leaders said they will not settle for anything less than the removal of Rupala as BJP's candidate for his "offensive" remarks against Kshatriyas.
The community leaders also threatened to field independent candidates and launch a nationwide agitation against the BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls if Rupala is not replaced.
Rupala had triggered a row by claiming that erstwhile 'maharajas' succumbed to the persecution by foreign rulers and Britishers and even married off their daughters to them.
The Kshatriya community in Gujarat strongly objected to Rupala's remarks as the majority of the erstwhile royals were Rajputs.
In a relief to Rupala, the office of Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has declared that Rupala's comments did not violate the model code of conduct (MCC).
Though Rupala had apologised immediately after the video of his remarks went viral on March 22, a complaint was filed with the Gujarat CEO claiming that Rupala had violated MCC.
After conducting an inquiry, Rajkot collector and District Election Officer Prabhav Joshi had on Wednesday submitted his inquiry report to the CEO, said additional CEO, Kuldeep Arya.
"The report said that there was no violation of MCC. First of all, it was not a political gathering where Rupala made those comments. It was a gathering on the occasion of someone's death. Secondly, Rupala used the word 'maharajas'. He did not say anything about a particular caste. Moreover, he did not say anything which could cause unrest or riots," said Arya citing the report.