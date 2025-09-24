Raju Shetti, Raut slam govt over political banners on flood relief trucks

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Farmers' leader Raju Shetti and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday accused the Maharashtra government of insensitivity for putting political banners on trucks carrying aid to flood-affected people in Dharashiv district.

The ruling side was trying to extract political mileage ahead of the local body elections, due in a few months, former MP Shetti claimed.

The comments came after several trucks transporting relief material to affected villages were seen covered with large banners carrying photographs of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, district guardian minister Pratap Sarnaik, and the Shiv Sena symbol.

Heavy rains lashed several Marathwada districts, including Dharashiv, over the last few days, causing widespread damage.

Shetti said, "They do not want to help people truly, but they want to show that they helped people. It is not like they are helping the affected people from their own pockets. How they have earned money is known to people." "We have a culture of secretly helping others and never talking about it. This is an obscene display of their work, which in reality is very insufficient help," the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna chief remarked.

Raut also targeted the ruling parties, especially the Shiv Sena, over the distribution work.

"Work is on to distribute relief material in bags with the party symbol. People are dying and you are doing politics over it - saffron bags with your photos on them and party symbol. This is shamelessness. People are dying, and there is anguish. The state has a government that works in a heartless way," the Rajya Sabha member said. PTI ND PR GK