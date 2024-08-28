Rajwinder Singh Bhatti appointed CISF DG; SSB chief Daljit Singh Chaudhary to head BSF

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Senior IPS officers Rajwinder Singh Bhatti and Daljit Singh Chaudhary were on Wednesday appointed as the chiefs of the Central Industrial Security Force and the Border Security Force, according to an official order.

Bhatti is a 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Bihar cadre.

He has been appointed as the DG of the CISF from the date of assumption of charge of the post, for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on 30.9.2025, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Chaudhary, who is currently the chief of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has been appointed as the Director General of the BSF for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on 30.11.2025, it said.

Chaudhary is a 1990 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. PTI AKV RHL