Rajya Sabha adjourned following uproar over reservation issue

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings was adjourned for an hour after treasury and opposition members caused an uproar in the House over the issue of reservation.

The ruckus began after Congress MP Neeraj Dangi said that in 1993, the Congress government under then prime minister PV Narasimha Rao made provision of 27 per cent reservation for social and educationally backwards through office memorandum which was later challenged in the Supreme Court.

Amid the uproar, Dangi continued his speech demanding a caste-based census and removing the 50 per cent reservation limit.

As treasury bench members started raising slogans against the Congress, S Phangnon Konyak, who was in Chair, adjourned the House for an hour at 3 pm. PTI PRS PRS NSD NSD