Rajya Sabha adjourned for day amid demands for discussion on SIR

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid continued din by Opposition on the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The House was earlier adjourned till 2 pm soon after tabling of papers and obituary reference at 11 am.

When the House reassembled at 2 pm, Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair called for taking up The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025, even as Opposition members continued to create uproar.

The bill was approved by voice vote amid the din. It was already passed by the Lok Sabha.

Soon after the obituary reference and laying of papers at 11 am, Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced that he had received 35 notices from members under Rule 267 and rejected them as they did not meet the rule's requirement.

"In view of the observation made yesterday, since none of the notices are in adherence to the requirement of the rule as initiated in the past, I am not admitting any of the notices," Harivansh said.

The Deputy Chairman urged the Opposition to allow the House to function so that members could raise their concerns during Zero Hour.

"I have clearly explained. Many members came to me and said that we have the right to raise our issues during Zero Hour. Allow them to raise their questions during Zero Hour," he said.

However, the Opposition members were up on their feet in protest, leading to adjournment of the House by the Chair till 2 pm.

Amid the din, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tabled the Demands for Grants for Manipur for 2025-26. PTI AO AO ANU ANU