Rajya Sabha adjourned for day amid Opposition protest on SIR

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday in the post-lunch sitting, amid continued protest by Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The House was earlier adjourned till 2 pm soon after it assembled at 11 am amid protests over the SIR exercise, which is underway in Bihar.

When the House reassembled post lunch, Opposition MPs were once again on their feet raising slogans against SIR. Amid sloganeering, The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025 was taken up and later passed.

Opposition MPs however continued their protest with many trooping into the Well of the House. Trinamool Congress MP Mamata Thakur was also named by Chair Ghanshyam Tiwari for displaying a placard.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was briefly allowed by the Chair to speak.

He said the country was going through "dangerous" times, and the government and Opposition should work together. Kharge said the government should allow a debate on SIR, and the Opposition would "do everything in the interest of the country".

Leader of House JP Nadda however urged the Chair to continue with the bill as per the schedule.

After brief debate amid sloganeering and din, the bill was passed by voice vote, and the House was adjourned for the day soon after.