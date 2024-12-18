Rajya Sabha adjourned for day amid Opposition uproar over Shah's remark on Ambedkar

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday as Opposition members created an uproar and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark, which they claimed was an insult to B R Ambedkar.

When the House re-assembled at 2 pm after an earlier adjournment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of misleading the country by using only a part of Shah's remarks made in the Rajya Sabha.

At this, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge repeated Shah's remark and said it only showed the minister's disrespect towards the architect of the Constitution.

Leader of the House J P Nadda rejected Kharge's plea and alleged that it was the Congress that had disrespected Ambedkar during his lifetime due to which he had resigned from the Union Cabinet.

This led to an uproar as Kharge again rose to counter Nadda.

With members of both the treasury benches and the opposition raising slogans against each other, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House for the day.