Rajya Sabha adjourned for day over SIR issue

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day little after 2 pm on Monday as Opposition MPs continued to protest over the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. The Upper House saw two adjournments in the pre-lunch sitting, the first coming within minutes of meeting at 11 am when it was adjourned till 12 noon. When the House met at 12 noon, Opposition MPs against urged the Chair to allow them to speak over the SIR issue, and also raised slogans leading to the House being adjourned till 2 pm. As the Upper House met at 2 pm, the Chair tried to continue the debate on The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025. However, Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans demanding a debate on the SIR issue, and that the exercise be stopped. Some MPs also trooped into the Well of the House. Amid the din, the Chair adjourned the House for the day.