Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition uproar over SIR issue

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday after repeated disruptions by Opposition members over the issue of revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the demand that it should be withdrawn.

The House was adjourned soon after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal made a suo motu statement on the US tariff announcement, asserting that India will take all steps necessary to protect its national interest.

The Upper House had earlier in the day witnessed three adjournments amid uproar by Opposition parties, who protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi not replying to a debate on Operation Sindoor in the House and also raised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

When the house met at 4.30 pm, Goyal made his statement amid sloganeering by Opposition members.

"The Government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs and all sections of industry. We will take all necessary steps to secure and advance our national interest," he said.

The Upper House earlier witnessed two adjournments - first soon after meeting at 11 am, when it was adjourned till 12 noon, and then till 2 pm hrs amid protests by Opposition MPs.

When the House met at 2 pm for the lunch session, Opposition members were on their feet, raising slogans against the SIR and demanding that the Prime Minister come to the House.

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, allowed Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak.

Kharge quoted Leader of the House JP Nadda's statement in the House in the morning session, where he said in 2008, after the Mumbai terror attack, then prime minister Manmohan Singh had not replied to the debate in the Rajya Sabha and the reply was made by the then home minister in the Upper House.

He said the objection, however, was to a remark made by the Home Minister.

The Leader of Opposition said that 'main akela hi apko nipat lunga' (I can handle you myself)... He insulted all of us, and we protested against that".

"We said Prime Minister is here, please call him to the House...," he noted.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Opposition MPs had raised slogans demanding the Prime Minister come to the House, triggering uproar from TMC MPs.

"The behaviour of TMC MPs is not right... The way Derek O'Brien is behaving is not right...," Rijiju said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister also said that Prime Minister Modi replied to the debate in the Lok Sabha for one hour and 42 minutes on Tuesday.

"They are saying the Prime Minister should reply. He spoke for one hour and 42 minutes in the Lok Sabha just a day before... He presented all the facts to the nation through the House. Home Minister is capable of replying to the debate...," Rijiju said.

He said the government has a collective responsibility, and the Opposition does not get to decide who will speak.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs were raising slogans against SIR. As soon as Rijiju finished his statement, the Chair adjourned the House till 4.30 pm.