Rajya Sabha adjourned multiple times in afternoon

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha was on Friday adjourned multiple times in the post lunch session, having witnessed uproar in the morning session when Opposition and treasury benches indulged in verbal duels over various issues.

Earlier in the forenoon, the Upper House also saw Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and actor-politician Jaya Bachchan involved in a face-off. Bachchan raised objection to Dhankhar's "tone" while giving her floor to speak, while the chairman asserted that even a celebrity like her needs to follow the decorum.

As soon as the House resumed at 2 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the house for half-an hour without citing any reason. He again adjourned the House till 3 pm when it reassambled at 2:30 pm.

Again, when the Upper House reassembled at 3 pm, Harivansh adjourned the House till 3:30 pm. PTI KRH KKS RKL HVA