Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing down the curtains on the Monsoon session marred by disruptions over the Manipur violence issue.

The Upper House was adjourned twice in the pre-lunch session amid an uproar by opposition members who demanded a discussion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's a statement in the House on the situation in Manipur.

When the House reassembled for the post-lunch session, it returned to Lok Sabha the two proposed legislations on the Central and Integrated GST laws by a voice vote without any discussion. The proposed laws seek to levy 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse race clubs.

It also adopted a motion to suspend AAP MP Raghav Chadha from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, after his customary address, adjourned the House sine die.