Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die; Budget Session concludes

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing an end to the Budget Session that began on January 31, 2025.

In his concluding remarks at the end of the 267th session of the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the House passed key legislations, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, and discussed several important issues during its sittings.

“The productivity of this session stood at 119 per cent. On April 3, 2025, the Rajya Sabha began proceedings and etched its name in the annals of legislative history with an unprecedented sitting from 11 am on that day until 4.02 am the following day, ie, this day, the longest in its history,” Dhankhar said.

He added, “This would send a very great message to the people at large and enhance belief in this great institution.”