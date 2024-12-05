Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were briefly adjourned on Thursday due to an uproar after BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed there are attacks from abroad on India's national interest and demanded a thorough probe.

Speaking on 'Concerns over Suspicious and Conspicuous Attacks on National Interest from Abroad' during Zero Hour, Trivedi cited instances where issues concerning India were raised by international entities just before or during Parliament sessions in the past three years.

He cited the Hindenburg report and the recent indictment of an Indian business house by a US attorney just ahead of the Winter Session as examples.

Trivedi said that it is for the first time that the Russian government has claimed that there has been foreign intervention in India's elections.

His remarks led to an uproar by opposition parties, with several members up on their feet.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the largest democracy in the world cannot be allowed to be made dysfunctional by "deep state".

He then allowed TMC member Derek O'Brien to speak on the issue.

However, as the uproar continued, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.