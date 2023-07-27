Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid sloganeering by opposition

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday as members of opposition parties, who were dressed in black, raised slogans in the House demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue.

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a suo moto statement on the latest developments related to India's foreign policy.

While he was making the statement, opposition members started raising slogans.

At one point, the treasury benches started shouting 'Modi, Modi'. To counter them, the opposition members shouted 'INDIA, INDIA'.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked members to seek clarifications on Jaishankar's statement but it could not be done due to the sloganeering by the opposition.

Amid the din, the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon around 11:45 am. PTI RSN MJH NKD DIV DIV