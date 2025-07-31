Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition parties demand discussion on SIR

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Thursday during the pre-noon session without conducting any business, as Opposition parties disrupted the House demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh cited loss of time in disruptions since the start of the monsoon session and asked MPs to allow listed business to be taken up.

But the Opposition parties continued to press for a time and date for holding a discussion on SIR.

Harivansh said the Opposition and Treasury benches must sit together and decide on the issue. But this did not cut much ice as Opposition MPs started raising slogans against SIR.

The Deputy Chairman called for taking up of the listed Zero Hour mentions but adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon as the Opposition MPs refused to relent.