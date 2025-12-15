New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday amid uproar from Treasury benches over slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally in Delhi on Sunday.

Immediately after papers were laid in the Upper House, Leader of the House and Union Minister J P Nadda condemned the Congress for the slogans, saying they reflected the party's thinking.

"With pain and an agitated heart, I want to share before the House that yesterday in the Congress party rally, slogans were shouted 'Modi teri kabr khudegi, aaj nahi to kal khudegi' (Modi's grave will be dug.. if not today, then tomorrow). This type of slogan reflects the Congress party's thinking and mindset," Nadda said.

Describing the slogans as "condemnable," Nadda said Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the nation.

"Congress has stooped to a low level in politics, and it is unimaginable," he added.

The remarks triggered an uproar in the House, prompting Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn proceedings till 12 noon.