Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm as BJP seeks apology over anti-Modi slogans

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday amid uproar from Treasury benches after Union Minister J P Nadda condemned the Congress over slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a party rally in Delhi and demanded an apology from the Opposition leadership.

Immediately after papers were laid in the Upper House, Leader of the House Nadda raised the issue, saying the slogans reflected the Congress party's thinking.

"With pain and an agitated heart, I want to share before the House that yesterday at the Congress rally, slogans were shouted: 'Modi teri Kabr khudegi, aaj nahi to kal khudegi' (Modi's grave will be dug... if not today, then tomorrow). This type of slogan reflects the Congress party's thinking and mindset," Nadda said.

Describing the slogans as "condemnable," Nadda said shouting such slogans against the Prime Minister and wishing his death was unacceptable.

He demanded that the Congress President and Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who were present in the House, apologise to the nation.

"Congress has stooped to a low level in politics that is beyond imagination. I strongly condemn this," Nadda said.

The remarks triggered an uproar in the House, prompting Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn proceedings till 12 noon.

On Sunday, the Congress party held a major rally titled "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, protesting alleged electoral malpractices.