Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar over Shah's remark on Ambedkar

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM on Thursday as opposition members insisted on a discussion on Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar.

After tabling of listed papers, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received four adjournment notices, including three for discussion on the remarks made by Shah.

As the Chair did not approve the notices under Rule 267, several opposition members protested. The notices were given by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala and CPI(M) MP John Brittas One of the Congress MPs was heard saying that Ambedkar was never insulted "like this".

Several opposition members were on their feet and raised slogans "We cannot allow the country to be plunged in anarchy," Dhankhar said before adjourning the proceedings till 2 PM.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings on Wednesday too were rocked by protests over the issue.

Congress and other opposition parties have launched an all-out attack on Home Minister Shah for his remarks on Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and demanded his sacking, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders rallied to Shah's defence and said he has exposed Congress' "anti-Ambedkar" stand.PTI JP NKD NKD DV DV