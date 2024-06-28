Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus over NEET issue

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday amid an uproar by the opposition over alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET, with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressing anguish over Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge entering the Well of the House.

The government assured that it will reply on the NEET issue.

"The leader of the opposition has entered the Well of the House. This has never happened," Dhankhar said before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm.

It was the second adjournment of the day. Earlier, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

Opposition members raised slogans while BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi was speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Leader of the House J P Nadda intervened and said efforts were being made by the opposition to hold the House "hostage" and disrupt the proceedings.

He said the Congress did not raise the issue of NEET during the meeting of the Business Advisory Council but was doing it in the House.

"This shows their intention is just to disrupt the proceedings. This was pre-determined and pre-decided," he said, adding that the Congress has not given the name of any speaker for the discussion on the Motion of Thanks.

Nadda asserted that the government is committed and will reply on the NEET issue.

While Nadda was speaking, several opposition members came in front of his seat and raised slogans. PTI KKS MJH NKD DIV DIV