New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following protests by Opposition parties over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls across the country.

As soon as the laying of papers concluded, Opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans and demanding a discussion on the electoral rolls revision exercise.

The protests escalated after Chairman C P Radhakrishnan rejected 20 notices under Rule 267 on five different subjects, stating they did not meet the procedural requirements.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Chair to permit a discussion on the SIR issue.

Union Minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured the House that the government would consult with Opposition members to decide on a suitable time for the discussion.

As the Zero Hour proceeded amid the commotion, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.