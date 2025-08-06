Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition protests rejection of notices

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Wednesday till 2 pm following protest by Opposition members over the non-admission of 35 notices they had submitted on various issues.

Soon after the obituary reference and laying of papers, Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced that he had received 35 notices from members under Rule 267. However, he rejected all of them, stating they did not meet the rule's requirements.

"In view of the observation made yesterday, since none of the notices are in adherence to the requirement of the rule as initiated in the past, I am not admitting any of the notices," Harivansh said.

The Deputy Chairman urged the Opposition to allow the House to function so that members could raise their concerns during Zero Hour.

"I have clearly explained. Many members came to me and said that we have the right to raise our issues during Zero Hour. Allow them to raise their questions during Zero Hour," he said.

However, the Opposition members were up on their feet in protest leading to the adjournment of the House by the Chair till 2 pm. PTI LUX ANU ANU