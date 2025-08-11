Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition raise Bihar SIR issue

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Monday was adjourned till post-lunch session within minutes of start of proceedings, as Opposition MPs continued to raise the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Soon after listed officials papers were laid on the table of the House, slogan shouting Opposition MPs moved into aisles and the well of the House, leading to adjournment of proceedings till 2 pm.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 29 notices that invoked Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised by them.

As Opposition MPs shouted slogans over what they allege as 'vote chori' (electoral theft) being done through SIR, Harivansh asked listed Zero Hour, where matters of public importance are raised by members, to be taken up.

With Opposition MPs unrelenting, Harivansh adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.