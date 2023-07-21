Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm after an uproar over the violence in Manipur

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Friday adjourned in the pre-lunch session after an uproar over the violence in Manipur and the Chair expunging words from House proceedings.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned proceedings till 2.30 pm as TMC's Derek O'Brien sought to raise a point of order over the expunging of certain words from the House proceedings on Thursday.

The opening day of the Monsoon session of Parliament had witnessed heated exchanges over the ethnic violence in Manipur and a video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state.

While the House proceedings were washed out in protests, Dhankhar had expunged references made by O'Brien seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the situation in the state.

On Friday, he sought to raise a point of order over the expunging of words.

"Three words were expunged. Yesterday, (I had said) the prime minister should open his mouth on Manipur," he said, seeking to know if any of the words were not fit for Parliamentary proceedings.

The Chairman repeatedly asked what his point of order was and as O'Brien tried to explain, the House plunged into disorder. Dhankhar at this point adjourned the proceedings till 2.30 pm.