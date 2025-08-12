Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm amid protest over revision of electoral rolls in Bihar

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Tuesday till 3 pm due to noisy protests by Opposition members over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

As the House reassembled at 2 pm, Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, allowed tabling of the reports mentioned in the supplementary agenda.

Patra then announced that the Upper House will take up two key sports bills -- The National Sports Governance Bill and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday-- for consideration and passage.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya stood up to speak on the proposed bills amid noisy protests by the Opposition.

As the protests continued, the Chair adjourned the House till 3 pm.

Earlier in the morning, the Upper House was adjourned till 2 pm amid strong protests by Opposition over the SIR issue.

Soon after the House met for the day, listed official papers were laid on the table.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh then rejected all 21 notices that invoked Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss important matters being raised in them.

Without indicating the subject, he said the notices were received on four different subjects but none of them contained a motion drawn in a proper manner.

As many as 11 notices sought discussion on a matter which is sub judice, he said.

Derek O'Brien of TMC also objected to listing of two important taxation legislations -- Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill -- in the supplementary list of business for the day, which was circulated just before start of the House proceedings.

Describing the bills as "very crucial," he said the government was making a "mockery of parliament" in the manner in which legislations containing more than 500 clauses were listed, without giving adequate time to members to study them. PTI AKV ANZ SKC ANU