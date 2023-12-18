Rajya Sabha adjourned till 4:30 pm

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 4:30 pm on Monday as opposition parties led by the Congress continued their protest over the Parliament security breach.

This was the third adjournment of the day.

Soon after the House reassembled after a brief adjournment, members of opposition parties, including the Congress, trooped into the well and started raising slogans.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar requested all members to return to their seats and allow smooth functioning of the House.

"I appeal to members to take their seats. You cannot speak (from anywhere) other than your seat," he said, adding, "It has been a disturbing day for us." Dhankhar further said his appeal to Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to meet him in his chamber has not been heard and the members did not cooperate on the issue related to mothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha passed two Bills to extend provisions of the women's reservation law to the legislative assemblies of Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir amid a din as opposition members continued with their protest.

With opposition members not relenting, Dhankhar adjourned the House till 4:30 pm, saying, "It is not less than a crime against Bharat. We are weaponising disruption and disturbance. This can not be allowed to happen." PTI KRH DIV DIV