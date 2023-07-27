Rajya Sabha adjourned twice amid uproarious scenes

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice till 2 pm on Thursday amid continuous sloganeering by members of both treasury benches and the opposition.

Advertisment

The opposition members continued to raise slogans on Manipur as well as against the government when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement on latest development's in India's foreign policy. They also resorted to sloganeering when the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal spoke on the Foreign minister's statement.

When Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak on Jaishankar's statement, the members of the ruling BJP too raised slogans and obstructed his speech in the House.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had to first adjourn the house till 12 noon, and then again till 2 pm amid sloganeering by both sides.

Advertisment

Kharge was allowed by the chair to raise questions on the statement made by Jaishankar but could not speak in the House due to the uproar.

Soon after the House met at 12 noon, after an initial adjournment, Dhankhar allowed Kharge to speak but treasury benches started raising slogans.

The opposition members also countered them and raised slogans, which led to a pandemonium in the House.

Advertisment

Slogans like "kaale kapde, kaala kaam, nahin sahega Hindustan" were heard in the House when the Leader of Opposition rose to speak.

The reference was towards the opposition members who were wearing black clothes as a mark of protest for not allowing them to raise the Manipur issue in the House.

After his appeals for order in the House failed, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Advertisment

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were earlier adjourned briefly as opposition members raised slogans during Jaishankar's statement and when the Leader of the House Goyal spoke on the statement.

As the sloganeering continued, Kharge said, "I have not seen a ruling party obstructing an opposition leader. The government itself is obstructing...".

The Chairman said he expected the opposition to raise the issue on the External Affairs minister's statement after he allowed so by relaxing rule 251.

"You did not listen to the Foreign minister, who was listing out the historical achievements of the country," Dhankhar said, while pleading with the members to maintain order. He then adjourned the House.

Earlier, Jaishankar made a statement on the latest developments related to India's foreign policy, during which the opposition members raised slogans.

At one point, the treasury benches started shouting "Modi, Modi". To counter them, the opposition members shouted "INDIA, INDIA".

Responding to the continued loud protest by the opposition during Jaishankar's statement, Leader of the House and Union minister Goyal said it was "unfortunate" that the opposition members were politicking such an important issue.

He said the External Affairs minister highlighted the rising stature of India on the international level, but it was beyond the "understanding" of the people who are demonstrating in "black clothes".

"Their past, present and future is black," Goyal said.

In his statement, Jaishankar outlined highlights and achievements made during the foreign visits of the President, prime minister and other Union ministers, including to the United States, Japan and Australia.

He said India's stature was rising globally and the country is emerging as "credible and effective" development partner.

Recalling the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine and other countries, the minister said, "We have proven once again, India will never leave its people behind during a crisis." He also said India has vigorously defended its national interest.

Jaishankar also said the country would be hosting the G20 Summit in September. PTI RSN NKD MJH SKC AQS