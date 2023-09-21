Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die Thursday, a day ahead of schedule, after passing the landmark women's reservation bill.

The Rajya Sabha also passed a resolution on 'India's glorious space journey marked by successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3'.

During the brief session, the Upper House also discussed the 'Parliamentary journey of 75 years from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories and learnings'.

Earlier in the day, the 128th Constitution (Amendment) Bill, referred to as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was passed by the House with all 214 MPs present voting in its favour.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The 261st session of the House began on September 18. It was scheduled to conclude on September 22.