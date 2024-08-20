Rajya Sabha bypoll in MP: Nomination withdrawal date shifted to Aug 27 due to Janmashtami holiday

Bhopal, Aug 20 (PTI) The last date for the withdrawal of nominations for the byelection to the lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh is shifted to August 27 instead of August 26 due to the Janmashtami holiday, a top poll official stated on Tuesday.
The vacancy was created after Rajya Sabha member and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia won the Lok Sabha election from the Guna constituency.
"The process of withdrawal of nomination papers for Rajya Sabha by-election will now be held on August 27 instead of August 26 due to the Janmashtami holiday," Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan stated in a release.
The Election Commission of India has issued a notification regarding the Rajya Sabha by-election on August 7. The process of filing nominations began on August 14 and will continue till August 21. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on August 22, the CEO said.
Voting will be held on September 3 from 9 AM to 4 PM and counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on the same day.
The BJP is yet to officially declare the party nominee.
Going by the BJP's strength in the MP assembly, the party candidate will win comfortably, if voting happens.
Rajya Sabha members are elected by MLAs of a legislative assembly who vote in proportional representation with the single transferable vote (STV) system.
In the 230-member House, BJP has 163 MLAs, Congress 64, and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) 1. Two assembly seats are lying vacant. PTI ADU NSK