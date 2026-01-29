Rajya Sabha chairman calls for decorum, productive debate as Budget Session begins

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday set the tone for the 217th session of the Upper House, calling upon members to maintain the highest standards of parliamentary decorum while deliberating on the Union Budget 2026-27 and other key legislative proposals.

In his opening remarks, Radhakrishnan highlighted India's position as the world's fastest-growing major economy, poised to become the third-largest soon.

"India's growing influence and stature in the global economy make our role as parliamentarians crucial in shaping the nation's economic direction," he said.

The Chairman noted that the session, spanning 30 sittings, will focus on examining the Union Budget and legislative proposals, while department-related parliamentary standing committees will scrutinise demands for grants during the recess.

"I call upon members to make impactful contributions to deliberations in the House as well as in the committees," he said.

Emphasising the magnitude of legislative work ahead, Radhakrishnan urged members to utilise every minute of scheduled business to realise the aspirations of the people they represent.

"The magnitude of our legislative work underscores our solemn responsibility," he said.

The Chairman also stressed the importance of maintaining parliamentary discipline.

"Our democracy flourishes through diversity of views and spirited debate. Respectful exchange of opinions and constructive discussions should be the norm of parliamentary discourse," he said, adding the session ought to be "defined by decorum, discipline and dignified conduct." Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's vision, Radhakrishnan said the members should uphold the values of democracy and discipline in their conduct.

The Chairman expressed hope for full cooperation from leaders of parliamentary parties and members in making the session productive and "a solid stepping stone in our journey towards a prosperous, self-reliant Viksit Bharat." "Together, let us make the Budget session a success reflecting the highest standards of parliamentary democracy," he concluded.