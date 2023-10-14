Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar hosts lunch for P20 delegates

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday hosted a lunch for heads of parliamentary delegations attending the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).

Dhankhar also held separate interactions with delegations from various G20 and other invitee countries attending the event.

According to an official statement, the vice president also interacted with Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Duarte Pacheco, who called on him. Discussions focused on the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the role of the IPU in providing a platform for parliamentarians to discuss wide-ranging issues relevant to contemporary times.

The ninth P20 Summit concluded in Delhi on Saturday. PTI NAB MNK MNK MNK